Oppn hits out at govt over tribal land transfer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress and BJP on Wednesday hit out at the state government for allowing transfer of land owned by tribals to non-tribals.

A day after the cabinet approved a proposal by the state government to amend some provisions of regulation-2 of Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property Amendment Regulation to facilitate the transfer and mortgage of land belonging to scheduled tribes (STs), the opposition political parties alleged it is a conspiracy to hand over tribal land to industrialists.

Congress whip in the Assembly and Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said in 2002 the BJD government had passed a legislation in the House preventing tribal land to non-tribals.The Congress had at that time demanded tribals be allowed to mortgage their land for availing loans. “Now after more than 20 years why has the government changed its stance”, he asked.The BJP also lashed out at the state government over the issue. President of BJP ST Morcha Nityanand Gond alleged the move is aimed at wooing tribals ahead of elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress and BJP on Wednesday hit out at the state government for allowing transfer of land owned by tribals to non-tribals. A day after the cabinet approved a proposal by the state government to amend some provisions of regulation-2 of Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property Amendment Regulation to facilitate the transfer and mortgage of land belonging to scheduled tribes (STs), the opposition political parties alleged it is a conspiracy to hand over tribal land to industrialists. Congress whip in the Assembly and Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said in 2002 the BJD government had passed a legislation in the House preventing tribal land to non-tribals.The Congress had at that time demanded tribals be allowed to mortgage their land for availing loans. “Now after more than 20 years why has the government changed its stance”, he asked.The BJP also lashed out at the state government over the issue. President of BJP ST Morcha Nityanand Gond alleged the move is aimed at wooing tribals ahead of elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp