Opposition corporators’ dharna against CMC continues

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The agitation staged by Congress and BJP corporators demanding clarification from authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over cancellation of the council meeting entered its third day on Wednesday.

The protest against the ‘autocratic attitude and corrupt practice of the civic body’ intensified with hundreds of Congress workers led by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim staging a peaceful dharna and protest meeting in front of CMC office on the day.

The Opposition parties’ corporators had alleged corruption and irregularities in availing manpower from an outsourcing agency for garbage collection in the city. The other issues raised by the corporators are an alleged 100 acre land scam at Hadia Patha and allotment of pindi (vending unit) to vegetable vendors at the newly inaugurated urban haat.

While the corporators wanted a discussion on the issues, the mayor and CMC commissioner left the house after cancelling the meeting, said Moquim.

“It seems there is a racket in CMC which is involved in massive corruption and irregularities. Otherwise, why are the civic body authorities reluctant to hold discussions on the issues”, he asked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The agitation staged by Congress and BJP corporators demanding clarification from authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over cancellation of the council meeting entered its third day on Wednesday. The protest against the ‘autocratic attitude and corrupt practice of the civic body’ intensified with hundreds of Congress workers led by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim staging a peaceful dharna and protest meeting in front of CMC office on the day. The Opposition parties’ corporators had alleged corruption and irregularities in availing manpower from an outsourcing agency for garbage collection in the city. The other issues raised by the corporators are an alleged 100 acre land scam at Hadia Patha and allotment of pindi (vending unit) to vegetable vendors at the newly inaugurated urban haat. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the corporators wanted a discussion on the issues, the mayor and CMC commissioner left the house after cancelling the meeting, said Moquim. “It seems there is a racket in CMC which is involved in massive corruption and irregularities. Otherwise, why are the civic body authorities reluctant to hold discussions on the issues”, he asked. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp