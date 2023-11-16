Home States Odisha

Opposition corporators’ dharna against CMC continues

While the corporators wanted a discussion on the issues, the mayor and CMC commissioner left the house after cancelling the meeting, said Moquim. 

Published: 16th November 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The agitation staged by Congress and BJP corporators demanding clarification from authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over cancellation of the council meeting entered its third day on Wednesday.

The protest against the ‘autocratic attitude and corrupt practice of the civic body’ intensified with hundreds of Congress workers led by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim staging a peaceful dharna and protest meeting in front of CMC office on the day.

The Opposition parties’ corporators had alleged corruption and irregularities in availing manpower from an outsourcing agency for garbage collection in the city. The other issues raised by the corporators are an alleged 100 acre land scam at Hadia Patha and allotment of pindi (vending unit) to vegetable vendors at the newly inaugurated urban haat. 

While the corporators wanted a discussion on the issues, the mayor and CMC commissioner left the house after cancelling the meeting, said Moquim. 

“It seems there is a racket in CMC which is involved in massive corruption and irregularities. Otherwise, why are the civic body authorities reluctant to hold discussions on the issues”, he asked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation dharna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp