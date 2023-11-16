Parts of Odisha to receive heavy rains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Some parts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday under the influence of a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department said a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri along with Cuttack are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts on Friday. “Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity will occur at a few places under the influence of the depression. The system’s impact will be maximum on Thursday and Friday,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

