Parts of Odisha to receive heavy rains

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts on Friday.

Published: 16th November 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Imague used for representational purpose only. (Photo| V KARTHIKALAGU)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Some parts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday under the influence of a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department said a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri along with Cuttack are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts on Friday. “Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity will occur at a few places under the influence of the depression. The system’s impact will be maximum on Thursday and Friday,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das. 

