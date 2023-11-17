Age of transformation started from schools: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the age of transformation in Odisha has started from schools. Addressing students at the concluding ceremony of ‘Surabhi’, a three-day cultural fest of school students organized by the School and Mass Education department here, Naveen said students are now learning through digital technology and the environment of schools has also changed for the better. Stating that our students have immense talent, the chief minister said, they have excelled in every field like dance, singing, sports, arts, and innovation. He advised the students to enlarge their thinking to expand their capabilities to world-class.

“Only then you can realize that you have endless possibilities to improve and establish yourself in the world stage,” he added. Wishing a bright future for the students, the chief minister said his blessings will always be with them. He praised ‘Surabhi’ and said more than 2,000 students from different districts of the state have come here to participate in different competitions organized by the organizers. The experience gained by the students from the programme will inspire them, he added. School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi said the chief minister had started the 5T transformation of the schools keeping the future of the students in mind.

The chief minister congratulated the students who won prizes in different programs. This year 3,549 students were given Odia language scholarships of Rs 5,000 each. The prize money was deposited in their bank accounts. The chief minister felicitated five students who had secured the highest marks in Odia subject in last year’s matriculation examination.

