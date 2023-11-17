Borrower sets man on fire for asking repayment in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man was doused in petrol and set afire by a borrower for demanding his money back at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi on Wednesday night. The victim, Ranjan Padhi, sustained critical burns and has been admitted to the hospital. The accused’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

Police sources said the accused had reportedly borrowed Rs 2 lakh from Ranjan. However, he was not repaying the amount. On Wednesday night, he called Ranjan and assured them that repay the loan. He also asked him to come to a secluded spot on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna town to get his money back.

An unsuspecting Ranjan reached the designated spot near Bhawanipatna-Raipur road on his bike and waited for the borrower to arrive. All of a sudden, the accused approached from behind and poured petrol on Ranjan. Before the victim could react, he lit a match stick and threw it at him.

As flames engulfed Ranjan, the accused fled the spot. Hearing his screams, some passersby reached the spot and doused the fire. He was rushed to Bhawanipatna government hospital in a critical condition. On Thursday morning, Ranjan was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after his condition deteriorated. Hospital sources said Ranjan has sustained 60 percent burn injuries and is not in a condition to speak.

IIC of Bhawanipatna Sadar police station Naresh Pradhan said family members of the victim are yet to file an FIR in this connection. However, based on a preliminary report received from the hospital, police have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to identify the accused and nab him.

