Drones in air, zero tolerance to poaching in Chilika lake

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the winter setting in and migratory birds congregating across Chilika lagoon, the Forest department has decided to deploy thermal drones for surveillance of hunters and adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards poaching. Initially, the drones will be placed in Tangi and Bhusandpur areas where at least 10 cases of poaching of different bird species have been reported so far this season. While nine cases have been recorded from the Tangi range, one has been reported from Bhusandpur.

Though a number of suspects have already been arrested, forest officials said four to five poachers are still at large. Chilika is one of the biggest birding sites in the country. Regional chief conservator of forests, Bhubaneswar Sanjeet Kumar said plans have already been finalized for intelligence collection while a zero-tolerance approach has been adopted against the poachers. Stringent action will be taken against persons found involved in poaching activities as there is the provision of a jail term of three to seven years for such offenses in the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, he said.

Apart from aggressive enforcement, Kumar said, awareness drives involving all stakeholders and locals will be carried out to provide a safe haven to the winged guests in the lagoon. Kumar further informed that a joint flag march will be carried out by the forest officials and police in vulnerable villages before Chhadakhai to prevent poaching activities. Besides, coordination meetings with local police and other stakeholders will be held at different places including Satapada, Tangi, and Balugaon.

At present, 21 protection camps, each comprising a forester or forest guard and two to three other members, have already been set up at strategic locations in Rambha, Balugaon, Chilika, Satapada, and Tangi, while Khurda SP has provided APR force for monitoring and protection of the migratory birds. Facilities for veterinary care of injured and rescued birds have also been created at Satapada, Tangi, Balugaon and other places. To improve protection measures for migratory birds, an additional 50 squads in Chilika and 10 squads in Puri have been deployed this year. Over 2.31 lakh birds of different species have already congregated in the lagoon so far. The current trend shows a rising trend of bird arrival.

