Nomination date for road safety film festival extended

BHUBANESWAR: The last date for submission of nominations for the second edition of the national road safety short film festival has been extended from November 17 to 20. The decision came after requests from filmmakers and citizens for greater participation in the road safety public awareness initiative.

The festival aims to raise awareness of road safety issues and promote increased engagement in road safety cooperation in the state as well as across the nation and to reduce road accidents and fatalities related to it. Filmmakers, amateur film enthusiasts, and students can submit their entries. The film can be a documentary, experimental, narrative, fiction, non-fiction, or animation.

The original film should be in full high definition (1920 x 1080) format or above and the total duration of the film can be a maximum of 120 seconds in length, including front and end credits. In a statement, the State Transport Authority said, filmmakers can mail their entry via Google Drive or We Transfer the link to roadsafetyshortfilms@ gmail.com.

Winners will be selected by a judging panel of film industry professionals nonindustry professionals and luminaries from different walks of life. The festival offers cash prizes in different categories worth over Rs 8 lakh. The screenings of films will be organized at Berhampur on December 1, at Sambalpur on December 4 and at Angul on December 7.

The grand finale of the festival will be held in Bhubaneswar on December 12. The Transport Department organized the first edition of the National Road Safety Short Film Festival in 2022, a first-of-its-kind event in the country, to sensitize people on road safety. A total of 230 entries were received in six languages from eight states.

