Corporators call off stir after talks with mayor

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Corporators of the Opposition Congress and BJP, who were on dharna for the last four days alleging corruption in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), called it off after discussions with mayor Subhas Singh on Friday.

Sources said, Singh and commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan accompanied by some senior BJD corporators held discussions with the agitators and assured them to clarify the issues raised by them within four to five days. The civic body authorities decided to hold discussions with the agitating corporators after the health condition of Congress corporator of ward no-1 Bhanu Senapati deteriorated. Bhanu has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

“The mayor had left the council meeting hall cancelling the meeting on November 13 when we raised questions over alleged corruption and irregularities in the civic body. Singh accepted his mistake today and assured he would get back to us with clarifications on all issues within four to five days,” said corporator Santosh Bhol.Mayor Subhas Singh said he assured the agitating corporators to hold discussions with them and clarify their issues following which the dharna was called off.

