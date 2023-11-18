December 15 date for paddy procurement in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration will start paddy procurement in the district from December 15. The initial target is to procure around 18.94 lakh quintal paddy at the minimum support price.

The decision was taken at the district-level paddy procurement committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali on Thursday.

At least 134 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) including 47 main and 87 subsidiary PPCs would be involved. The main PPCs include 44 large and multi-purpose cooperative societies, two regional marketing cooperative societies and one multi-purpose cooperative society. Like last year, eight women SHGs would also be allowed to participate in the procurement process.

This season, at least 53,798 farmers have registered to sell their paddy. For convenience of the farmers, the administration has introduced helpline number 18004357461. Farmers can contact senior officials of the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Cooperation departments in the district to get necessary information or clarification related to procurement.

To make the procurement process hassle-free, a control room would be set up at Sundargarh town. Instructions have been issued to equip the PPCs with storage sheds, pindis, testing equipment, drinking water and toilet facilities.Sundargarh civil supplies officer DC Beshra, officers of the Cooperation department, representatives of rice-mills and farmers attended the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration will start paddy procurement in the district from December 15. The initial target is to procure around 18.94 lakh quintal paddy at the minimum support price. The decision was taken at the district-level paddy procurement committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali on Thursday. At least 134 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) including 47 main and 87 subsidiary PPCs would be involved. The main PPCs include 44 large and multi-purpose cooperative societies, two regional marketing cooperative societies and one multi-purpose cooperative society. Like last year, eight women SHGs would also be allowed to participate in the procurement process.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This season, at least 53,798 farmers have registered to sell their paddy. For convenience of the farmers, the administration has introduced helpline number 18004357461. Farmers can contact senior officials of the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Cooperation departments in the district to get necessary information or clarification related to procurement. To make the procurement process hassle-free, a control room would be set up at Sundargarh town. Instructions have been issued to equip the PPCs with storage sheds, pindis, testing equipment, drinking water and toilet facilities.Sundargarh civil supplies officer DC Beshra, officers of the Cooperation department, representatives of rice-mills and farmers attended the meeting. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp