Drones begin delivery of medicines in Rayagada

The drone service will facilitate the people in the remote areas by providing immediate examinations of samples,medicines and vaccination. 

Published: 18th November 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 09:28 AM

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Drone service to deliver medicines and vaccines in remote tribal areas was launched by Law Minister Jagannath Saraka under healthcare drone delivery network here on Friday.

The programme will use Redwing’s electric hybrid drones to deliver medicine and medical equipment to tribal dominated  areas in Rayagada, which faces challenges in accessing healthcare services.

The first consignment of vaccines was despatched from district head quarter hospital (DHH) to community health centre (CHC) at Gudari in the district. Around 1.5 kg of medicines and equipments can be delivered at one go.

“In the first phase, medicine delivery by drone will be available for Gudari and Kalyansingpur blocks and later to other remote areas in the district,”  said Saraka. During the launch, Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli, collector Swadhadev Singh, zilla parishad chairperson Saraswati Majhi and chief district medical officer Dr Lalmohon Routray  were present.

Out of 3,234 villages in the district, more than 800 villages do not have access to medical services. The drone service will facilitate the people in the remote areas by providing immediate examinations of samples,medicines and vaccination.  This initiative was first introduced in Kandhamal district in June.

