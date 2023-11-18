Home States Odisha

Govt committed to improving health infra: Naveen Patnaik

Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said more than 300 assistant professors have been appointed in recent years.

Published: 18th November 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik at the induction programme of assistant professors | Express

CM Naveen Patnaik at the induction programme of assistant professors | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is building new and modern health infrastructure for providing healthcare in public health facilities, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing as many as 102 assistant professors who were inducted in Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) cadre on Friday, the chief minister asked them to ensure human touch while treating patients.

“You are in a profession that demands absolute commitment to the job. You need to create confidence among the patients and their relatives. Along with your professional skills, a human touch in your approach can do wonders,” Naveen told the newly joined assistant professors.

He said Ama Hospital for transformation of public health facilities and opening up of new medical colleges and hospitals are some of the state government’s major active initiatives.The chief minister added while eight medical colleges have been opened in last six years, the number of MBBS doctors and specialists has increased from 321 and 254 respectively in 2000 to 2,525 MBBS doctors and 856 specialists per year now.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said more than 300 assistant professors have been appointed in recent years. Chief secretary PK Jena, Health secretary Shalini Pandit and director of medical education and training Dr Sachidananda Mohanty were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp