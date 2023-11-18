Govt committed to improving health infra: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is building new and modern health infrastructure for providing healthcare in public health facilities, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing as many as 102 assistant professors who were inducted in Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) cadre on Friday, the chief minister asked them to ensure human touch while treating patients.

“You are in a profession that demands absolute commitment to the job. You need to create confidence among the patients and their relatives. Along with your professional skills, a human touch in your approach can do wonders,” Naveen told the newly joined assistant professors.

He said Ama Hospital for transformation of public health facilities and opening up of new medical colleges and hospitals are some of the state government’s major active initiatives.The chief minister added while eight medical colleges have been opened in last six years, the number of MBBS doctors and specialists has increased from 321 and 254 respectively in 2000 to 2,525 MBBS doctors and 856 specialists per year now.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said more than 300 assistant professors have been appointed in recent years. Chief secretary PK Jena, Health secretary Shalini Pandit and director of medical education and training Dr Sachidananda Mohanty were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is building new and modern health infrastructure for providing healthcare in public health facilities, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Addressing as many as 102 assistant professors who were inducted in Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) cadre on Friday, the chief minister asked them to ensure human touch while treating patients. “You are in a profession that demands absolute commitment to the job. You need to create confidence among the patients and their relatives. Along with your professional skills, a human touch in your approach can do wonders,” Naveen told the newly joined assistant professors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said Ama Hospital for transformation of public health facilities and opening up of new medical colleges and hospitals are some of the state government’s major active initiatives.The chief minister added while eight medical colleges have been opened in last six years, the number of MBBS doctors and specialists has increased from 321 and 254 respectively in 2000 to 2,525 MBBS doctors and 856 specialists per year now. Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said more than 300 assistant professors have been appointed in recent years. Chief secretary PK Jena, Health secretary Shalini Pandit and director of medical education and training Dr Sachidananda Mohanty were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp