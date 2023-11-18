Independent media vital for nation building

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An independent media can take a nation to the pinnacle of development and nation building, said Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

Speaking at a function to mark National Press Day organised by National Journalist Welfare Board (NJWB), Bhubaneswar here on Thursday, the Governor said journalists should not sacrifice morality for personal interests.

“It is the duty of the media and journalists to create awareness and sensitise the people,” he said.

Speaking on ‘Media in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI)’, Assembly speaker Pramila Mallik underlined that at present AI has invaded almost all sectors. “We need to march with time as it is not possible to carry on with journalism by excluding AI”, she said.

Agriculture minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and Information and Public Relations secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh also spoke. The event was held under the chairmanship of National Journalist Welfare Board president Pradosh Patnaik.

Editor of Odia daily Samaj Niranjan Rath was conferred Utkal Sambadika Ratna Samman 2023 on the occasion, while six senior journalists -Ritesh Kashyap and B Jaiswal (Jharkhand), Ranjan Acharya (Bangalore), Bishnu Agarwal (Kolkata), Santosh Pande and Mrinal Manjari Mall (Delhi) were honoured with Rashtriya Sambadika Gourav Samman. This apart, students who topped journalism courses in various universities of Odisha in 2022 were honoured. Besides, 32 journalists were given pension at the event.

NJWB vice president Pradyumna Kumar Mohanty and general secretary Sanat Mishra were present.

