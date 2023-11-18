India’s 1st indoor athletics stadium in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another spectacular achievement in sports arena, Bhubaneswar will have India’s first indoor athletics stadium by the end of this year.Italian firm, Mondo SpA has set up a 10,000 sq metre track in the stadium which is going to be the first-of-its-kind in India.

While construction of the stadium is already over, the company’s officials will arrive here in the last week of November for track marking. In the first week of December, representatives of World Athletics Federation are likely to certify the stadium.

The athletics stadium will help athletes train throughout the year without any external disturbances or hindrances. The facility can host national and international athletic events, providing a major boost to development of athletics in India.The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 120 crore. The stadium can accommodate 120 athletes for full-time coaching. It also has a classroom for studies, medical facilities and a dedicated pantry for inmates.

The track encompasses multiple elements such as a long jump, triple jump, 100m, 200m track, polo vault and shot-put, each with its own specific requirements. The facility has two 110 m practice tracks, spectators gallery, press box and a broadcast arena.

“Odisha has achieved yet another milestone in the field of sports infrastructure. This indoor stadium is not only the first in India but also the largest in South Asia. This stadium will help athletes practice anytime and in any weather,” said Sports and Youth Services secretary R Vineel Krishna.

