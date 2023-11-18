Insects and worms in sooji packets of anganwadi centre raise concern

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Presence of insects and worms in the sooji packets provided at the anganwadi centre in Kujang’s Banito village has raised concern among the local residents. The matter came to light after some locals opened the food packets on Friday. Locals alleged that sooji and chhatua powder packets provided to them last week had insects and worms in them. The issue led to concern among pregnant women and guardians of the kids.

Insects, worms found in a sooji

packet of the anganwadi

centre | Express

Banilo sarpanch Swarnaprava Gochayat said around 19 children are enrolled at their local anganwadi centre.“I have asked the guardians to refrain from using food packets provided to them and sought intervention of higher authorities for action against the errant supplier,” she informed.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Kujang Rajshree Sahoo said she has received complaints about the matter and will conduct an inquiry into it.“I have also directed the local anganwadi workers to ask the guardians not to use the sooji and chhatua packets for the safety of their children,” she added.

Under the special nutrition programme, the Women and Child Development department supplies around 1.5 kg dry ration including sooji, raagi, besan and sugar besides 2.45 kg chhatua powder to children in the age group of six months to three years and nursing mothers every month through anganwadi centres.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAGATSINGHPUR: Presence of insects and worms in the sooji packets provided at the anganwadi centre in Kujang’s Banito village has raised concern among the local residents. The matter came to light after some locals opened the food packets on Friday. Locals alleged that sooji and chhatua powder packets provided to them last week had insects and worms in them. The issue led to concern among pregnant women and guardians of the kids. Insects, worms found in a sooji packet of the anganwadi centre | ExpressBanilo sarpanch Swarnaprava Gochayat said around 19 children are enrolled at their local anganwadi centre.“I have asked the guardians to refrain from using food packets provided to them and sought intervention of higher authorities for action against the errant supplier,” she informed. Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Kujang Rajshree Sahoo said she has received complaints about the matter and will conduct an inquiry into it.“I have also directed the local anganwadi workers to ask the guardians not to use the sooji and chhatua packets for the safety of their children,” she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Under the special nutrition programme, the Women and Child Development department supplies around 1.5 kg dry ration including sooji, raagi, besan and sugar besides 2.45 kg chhatua powder to children in the age group of six months to three years and nursing mothers every month through anganwadi centres. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp