Man gets life sentence for double murder

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The district and sessions court in Sundargarh town on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life imprisonment for murder of a woman and her daughter in 2017.

Judge Subhadarshi Patnaik also imposed a fine of `10,000 on Salil Bhengra who was convicted of the crime. Bhengra belongs to Tiklipada within Hemgir police limits.

In-charge public prosecutor AK Swain said the court examined 28 witnesses during the trial. On December 25, 2017, Bhengra, in an inebriated condition, had intruded into the house of Nandia Minz while her husband was away and asked for sexual favours. When she resisted, he throttled her to death. As Nadia’s six-year-old daughter Shruti had witnessed the incident, Bhengra killed her too.

He had also tried to kill Nadia’s two-year-old son but the child survived as Bhengra left the place assuming he was dead.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ROURKELA: The district and sessions court in Sundargarh town on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life imprisonment for murder of a woman and her daughter in 2017. Judge Subhadarshi Patnaik also imposed a fine of `10,000 on Salil Bhengra who was convicted of the crime. Bhengra belongs to Tiklipada within Hemgir police limits. In-charge public prosecutor AK Swain said the court examined 28 witnesses during the trial. On December 25, 2017, Bhengra, in an inebriated condition, had intruded into the house of Nandia Minz while her husband was away and asked for sexual favours. When she resisted, he throttled her to death. As Nadia’s six-year-old daughter Shruti had witnessed the incident, Bhengra killed her too.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He had also tried to kill Nadia’s two-year-old son but the child survived as Bhengra left the place assuming he was dead. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp