Sintex to set up Rs 479 crore plant at Sambalpur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Friday cleared eight industrial projects worth Rs 1,397.18 crore further strengthening Odisha’s position as a preferred investment destination.

The authority headed by chief secretary PK Jena gave its nod to projects in plastic, technical textile, steel downstream and aluminium sectors which will create employment opportunities for over 2,860 people in six districts.

The proposals of Sandhu Tubes Pvt Ltd and KAI Steel Pvt Ltd, which will set up their plants at Kalinganagar (Jajpur) and Sundargarh at an investment of Rs 99.54 crore and Rs 89.44 crore respectively, were approved. The investment will generate employment for more than 403 people.

In the plastic sector, Sintex BAPL Ltd is committed to invest Rs 479.47 crore for its manufacturing unit of CPVC, UPVC, SWR, Agri pipes, PVC fittings and plastic tanks with an annual capacity of 37,520 tonne. The unit to come up in Sambalpur will create employment opportunities for 1,000 people. HIL India has proposed to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a PVC and CPVC pipes manufacturing unit at Balasore generating 275 jobs.

Similarly, Mega Flex Plastics Ltd will set up a manufacturing unit for plastic containers, leno bags, PP woven bags, PP woven fabrics and corrugated boxes with an annual capacity of 9,600 tonne in Khurda. The company would invest Rs 62.38 crore for the first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility, which is expected to employ 382 people.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is all set to invest Rs 241.05 crore for a white fused alumina manufacturing unit in Sambalpur which is expected to create job opportunities for 210 people. In the IT sector, Anuj Autograph Business Park will set up an IT park at Khurda with an investment of Rs 105.30 crore. The park has an employment potential of 300. The SLSWCA has also approved a proposal of GGL Chalet Pvt Ltd to set up a veneer, ply board, particle board and biomass pellet (10 lakh MTPA) manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 70 crore in Koraput.

Boost to industrialisation

Eight projects worth Rs 1,397.18 crore

Will create over 2,860 jobs in six districts

Give boost to plastics, textile, steel and aluminium sector

