Suresh Mahapatra new chief advisor in CMO

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former chief secretary and chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has been appointed the new chief advisor to the chief minister’s office (CMO). Mahapatra has been allowed to relinquish the post of chairperson of OERC with effect from November 17. He was appointed to the post on February 28 the day he retired as chief secretary after getting two extensions of six months each.

Mahapatra started his career as sub-collector of Nuapada in 1988. He also served as collector of Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri and Kandhamal. Apart from wide administrative experience, he has served as secretary of several departments in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet.

The former bureaucrat will replace R Balakrishnan who will continue as chief advisor, special initiatives in the rank of chief secretary. Balakrishnan has been relieved from his additional charge of chief advisor, chief minister’s office. Similarly, Asit Tripathy, chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) has been allowed to relinquish his additional charge of principal advisor to the CMO.

The changes in the CMO have been made when the government is set to face simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections early next year. Mahapatra is known as a tough disciplinarian and has a knack to finish work within target.

