Three mowed down by truck while repairing flat tyre

ANGUL: In a tragic mishap, three persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck ran over them on NH-55 at Bairagipalli within Kishore Nagar police limits in the wee hours of Friday.

The four were fixing a punctured tyre of a passenger bus parked on the highway when they were hit by the truck. The mishap took place at around 2 am, nearly 60 km away from Angul.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Ghanasyam Barik of Brajrajnagar, Anand Pradhan of Sundargarh and Nayan Naik of Laikera, both passengers. The injured is bus helper Trilochan Nayak of Athagarh.

Sources said passenger bus ‘Prachi’ was enroute to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda. There were around 50 passengers in the sleeper coach. When the bus reached Bairagipalli at around 2 am, its front wheel got punctured. Driver Ghanasyam and Trilochan alighted from the bus and sought the help of passengers Anand and Nayan to repair the flat tyre.

When they were fixing the tyre, a speeding truck enroute to Cuttack from Sambalpur rammed into them. While Ghanasyam, Anand and Nayan were killed on the spot, Trilochan suffered grievous injuries. The truck sped away after the mishap.

On being informed, Kishore Nagar police reached the accident site and rushed the injured helper to Rairakhol hospital. Nayan was later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur after his condition deteriorated. The three bodies were sent to Rairakhol hospital for postmortem.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Athamallik Balkrishna Kuanr said a case has been registered in Kishore Nagar police station in this connection. Efforts are underway to identify the truck which caused the accident. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and the truck will be identified soon. Further investigation is underway.

