Home States Odisha

Three mowed down by truck while repairing flat tyre

Bus driver and 2 passengers killed, helper sustains critical injuries

Published: 18th November 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a tragic mishap, three persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck ran over them on NH-55 at Bairagipalli within Kishore Nagar police limits in the wee hours of Friday.

The four were fixing a punctured tyre of a passenger bus parked on the highway when they were hit by the truck. The mishap took place at around 2 am, nearly 60 km away from Angul.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Ghanasyam Barik of Brajrajnagar, Anand Pradhan of Sundargarh and Nayan Naik of Laikera, both passengers. The injured is bus helper Trilochan Nayak of Athagarh.

Sources said passenger bus ‘Prachi’ was enroute to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda. There were around 50 passengers in the sleeper coach. When the bus reached Bairagipalli at around 2 am, its front wheel got punctured. Driver Ghanasyam and Trilochan alighted from the bus and sought the help of passengers Anand and Nayan to repair the flat tyre.

When they were fixing the tyre, a speeding truck enroute to Cuttack from Sambalpur rammed into them. While Ghanasyam, Anand and Nayan were killed on the spot, Trilochan suffered grievous injuries. The truck sped away after the mishap.

On being informed, Kishore Nagar police reached the accident site and rushed the injured helper to Rairakhol hospital. Nayan was later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur after his condition deteriorated. The three bodies were sent to Rairakhol hospital for postmortem.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Athamallik Balkrishna Kuanr said a case has been registered in Kishore Nagar police station in this connection. Efforts are underway to identify the truck which caused the accident. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and the truck will be identified soon. Further investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flat tyre Odisha accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp