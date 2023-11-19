Aparajita seeks CM Naveen Patnaik’s intervention to restore normalcy in the violence-hit village

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Voicing concern over the alleged group-clash in Padmakesharipur area of Bhubaneswar North Assembly segment, city MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday sought immediate intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for restoration of peace and normalcy in the violence-hit village on the outskirts of the state capital.

Stating around 150 villagers have been arrested and lodged in jail for the last three months, Sarangi urged the chief minister to form a peace committee to restore normalcy in the village. She also urged the government to ascertain the cause of the clash.

“The village lies just around 16 km from Odisha Secretariat. It is pathetic to behold the sight of the few residents in the village. A terrible atmosphere of fear, insecurity and pathos is seen and felt. Police action might have been necessary. However, it was all the more required on the part of the state government to get to the root cause of the problem and form a peace committee immediately,” Sarangi stated.

The MP further stated she found that the women and children of the village are living in fear. “Money lending matters, subsequent fights and police action - these reasons were brought to my knowledge during my visit,” Sarangi pointed out. She alleged visible action for restoration of normalcy by the state government in the village is yet to be seen.

