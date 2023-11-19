CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 349 ambulances to augment emergency services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated 349 new ambulances to people of the state for emergency medical services and free transportation to hospitals.Of the 349 ambulances, 279 will add to the fleet of 108-ambulance service and the remaining 70 will cater to the needs of government medical colleges and hospitals and district headquarters hospitals. While 40 ambulances are basic life support (BLS), 30 are advanced life support (ALS).

The chief minister said the ambulances will help save many precious lives. “Every life is precious. Our efforts will continue to provide best healthcare facilities and services to the people of the state,” he said.With the new addition, the total number of ambulances in the 108 fleet has gone up to to 1,366. The new ambulances have been procured at a cost of Rs 148.45 crore, stated a release from the CMO.

On an average, more than 4,000 patients are shifted to hospitals by the 108-ambulances daily. The 70 ambulances for government medical colleges and hospitals and district headquarters hospitals will be used for emergency transfer of patients under BSKY from government hospitals to private hospitals where it is necessary and will perform jail, VIP and special event duties at the district level.Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, chairman of 5T initiatives and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian and Health secretary Shalini Pandit were present.

