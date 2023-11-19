CM Naveen Patnaik unveils Hydrological Data Centre for optimum water use

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the Odisha State Hydrological Data Centre in the department of Water Resources for efficient management and optimum utilisation of water.

Apart from scientific analysis of weather forecast, the date centre will collect and transmit real-time data pertaining to meteorology, stream flow, ground water, water quality and water storage measurements of water bodies.

An integrated command control centre has been set up for management of the data centre, inter-departmental coordination at field level, round-the-clock monitoring and execution of government decisions during floods.

“It will function as an interactive analytical tool and decision support platform that would integrate database, models and scenario manager for hydrological flood forecasting, integrated reservoir operations, and water resources accounting for improved operation, planning, and management of both surface water and ground water, based on basin approach,” sources in the department said.

In view of rapid climatic change, the hydrological data centre will also provide real-time information required by the Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Revenue and Disaster Management departments and office of the special relief commissioner at the time of need.

The Water Resources department has initiated process to develop a Water ERP platform which will combine various methods that will allow to define information required, collate, analyse and share with the stakeholders so the right decisions can be made.Additional chief secretary Anu Garg posted, chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha V K Pandian and special relief commissioner Satyabrat Sahu were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the Odisha State Hydrological Data Centre in the department of Water Resources for efficient management and optimum utilisation of water. Apart from scientific analysis of weather forecast, the date centre will collect and transmit real-time data pertaining to meteorology, stream flow, ground water, water quality and water storage measurements of water bodies. An integrated command control centre has been set up for management of the data centre, inter-departmental coordination at field level, round-the-clock monitoring and execution of government decisions during floods.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It will function as an interactive analytical tool and decision support platform that would integrate database, models and scenario manager for hydrological flood forecasting, integrated reservoir operations, and water resources accounting for improved operation, planning, and management of both surface water and ground water, based on basin approach,” sources in the department said. In view of rapid climatic change, the hydrological data centre will also provide real-time information required by the Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Revenue and Disaster Management departments and office of the special relief commissioner at the time of need. The Water Resources department has initiated process to develop a Water ERP platform which will combine various methods that will allow to define information required, collate, analyse and share with the stakeholders so the right decisions can be made.Additional chief secretary Anu Garg posted, chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha V K Pandian and special relief commissioner Satyabrat Sahu were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp