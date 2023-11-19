Mayurbhanj administration gears up for President Murmu’s visit on November 20

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj administration is all set with elaborate arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu’s second visit to the district on November 20 (Monday).On Saturday, an Indian Air Force helicopter from Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal made trial landing at the Baripada Police Reserve fields ahead of Murmu’s visit to her hometown in Rairangpur. This will be her second visit to the district after becoming the President.

The district administration and police have geared up with all necessary arrangements for the President’s programmes in Baripada, Pahadpur and Badampahar. On the day of her arrival, Murmu will grace the 36th annual conference and literary festival of the All India Santali Writers’ Association at Saheed Smritee Bhawan in Baripada as the chief guest following which she will inaugurate the new Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) of Mota in Kuliana.

On Tuesday, Murmu will inaugurate the Skill Training Centre (L&T Skill Hub) at Pahadpur and garland the statue of her deceased husband Shyam Charan Murmu there. Later, she will head towards the SLS Memorial School dedicated in the name of her husband and two sons and address the students.

As per her itinerary, Murmu will arrive at the PWD Dak bungalow in Mahuldiha in the evening and interact with the local people there. Later she will flag off three new trains from Badampahar railway station - Tatanagar-Badampahar MEMU Train, Badampahar-Rourkela Express and Shalimar-Badampahar Express.

She will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of the Badampahar railway station and then travel to Rairangpur railway station in the newly-inaugurated train.Eastern Range IG Himanshu Lal, SP S Sushree along with other officials from the district visited Rairangpur and Baripada to take stock of the security arrangements.

