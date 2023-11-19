Odisha's Jagannath Sagar lake to be dewatered for cleaning

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Jeypore municipality has decided to dewater the Jagannath Sagar lake for cleaning it.

The civic body authorities have decided to remove at least six feet water of the pond for cleaning in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, the Minor Irrigation department of Jeypore is scheduled to construct a full-proof drain of around 4 km from Jeypore Kristian street to Bamunigaon river to accommodate the sewage water by stopping pilferage of the same to the lake.

For the purpose, a sum of over Rs 7 crore has been earmarked.Jeypore municipality executive officer Sidharth Patnaik said, “We have already cleaned the weeds from the water body and will now dry it up for further cleaning and conservation of water in the lake.”

Last year, the municipality authorities had cleaned the weeds of the lake by spending around Rs 19 lakh. The 300-year-old lake was dug by the kings of Jeypore Kingdom and it was originally spread across 300 acre. However, due to encroachment of the nearby areas over time, the area has been reduced to 150 acre.

