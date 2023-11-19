President Droupadi Murmu to open new Eklavya Model Residential School in Odisha's Kuliana

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Mayurbhanj on November 20 will inaugurate the new Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Kuliana.The ceremony will take place in presence of Governor Raghubar Das and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu among other dignitaries.

Tudu said the EMRS is a flagship scheme of the government of India to empower the tribal people of the country by imparting tribal students with quality education free of cost in a residential set up. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India is implementing the scheme by opening around 740 schools across the country. As many as 87 EMRS have been allotted for Odisha of which 19 are set up in Mayurbhanj district.

The Union minister further informed that presently, two campuses at Kuliana and Baripada blocks are ready for inauguration. The new EMRS campuses are being constructed on over 10 to 12 acre of land with state-of-the-art facilities for students to get quality education along with free boarding facilities separate for boys and girls within the campuses.

Around 500 tribal students will stay in each EMRS campus which are being set up in the blocks with over 50 pc tribal population. Over 3.5 lakh tribal students will be benefitted all over India with this scheme, the minister informed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Mayurbhanj on November 20 will inaugurate the new Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Kuliana.The ceremony will take place in presence of Governor Raghubar Das and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu among other dignitaries. Tudu said the EMRS is a flagship scheme of the government of India to empower the tribal people of the country by imparting tribal students with quality education free of cost in a residential set up. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India is implementing the scheme by opening around 740 schools across the country. As many as 87 EMRS have been allotted for Odisha of which 19 are set up in Mayurbhanj district. The Union minister further informed that presently, two campuses at Kuliana and Baripada blocks are ready for inauguration. The new EMRS campuses are being constructed on over 10 to 12 acre of land with state-of-the-art facilities for students to get quality education along with free boarding facilities separate for boys and girls within the campuses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Around 500 tribal students will stay in each EMRS campus which are being set up in the blocks with over 50 pc tribal population. Over 3.5 lakh tribal students will be benefitted all over India with this scheme, the minister informed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp