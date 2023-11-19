SCB eases sample collection system for OPD patients in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Patients visiting the out patient departments (OPDs) of SCB Medical College and Hospital will no longer have to wait for hours in queues in front of the regional diagnostic centre (RDC) to give their blood samples and get test reports.Now, blood samples of patients will be collected and the reports handed over at the OPDs. The move is aimed to reduce crowding at the RDC.

Generally, patients visiting the hospital’s OPDs stand in long queues in front of the RDC counters near Ranihat gate for giving their blood samples and receiving the investigation reports. As per the new system, after consultation with doctors and as per their advice, blood samples will be collected from the patients and the investigation reports given to them at the OPDs.

“We have already started collecting blood samples of patients from the overcrowded OPDs of medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology departments on a trial basis from Friday. On day one, 558 blood samples were collected from the two OPDs and the investigation reports handed over to the patients there,” said SCB MCH registrar Abinash Rout adding the system would be introduced in other OPDs from Monday.

Earlier, hospital authorities had made arrangements for collection of blood samples from indoor patients.

