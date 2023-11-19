Home States Odisha

SCB eases sample collection system for OPD patients in Odisha

As per the new system, after consultation with doctors and as per their advice, blood samples will be collected from the patients and the investigation reports given to them at the OPDs.

Published: 19th November 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Patients visiting the out patient departments (OPDs) of SCB Medical College and Hospital will no longer have to wait for hours in queues in front of the regional diagnostic centre (RDC) to give their blood samples and get test reports.Now, blood samples of patients will be collected and the reports handed over at the OPDs. The move is aimed to reduce crowding at the RDC.

Generally, patients visiting the hospital’s OPDs stand in long queues in front of the RDC counters near Ranihat gate for giving their blood samples and receiving the investigation reports. As per the new system, after consultation with doctors and as per their advice, blood samples will be collected from the patients and the investigation reports given to them at the OPDs.

“We have already started collecting blood samples of patients from the overcrowded OPDs of medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology departments on a trial basis from Friday. On day one, 558 blood samples were collected from the two OPDs and the investigation reports handed over to the patients there,” said SCB MCH registrar Abinash Rout adding the system would be introduced in other OPDs from Monday.
Earlier, hospital authorities had made arrangements for collection of blood samples from indoor patients.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp