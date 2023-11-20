AI cannot replace human intelligence: Academician

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: No matter how advanced technology becomes, artificial intelligence can never really replace human intelligence, opined experts here recently.

Addressing a two-day international conference on ‘Reflecting on the Frankenstein Syndrome: Artificial Intelligence in Literature and Films’ at Rama Devi Women’s University, Prof Sura P Rath from University Of Dallas, Texas, said artificial intelligence can never really replace human intelligence as human imagination, emotions and feelings are unique.

“A matter/text generated by AI is like the idol of Sri Jagannath without the ‘daru brahma’- that forms the soul of the idol. AI can never have the genuine feel of a human writer,” Rath underlined while delivering a talk on ‘Mona Lisa’s Smile: The Art of Literary Creation and the Science of AI’ during the conference.

Gangadhar Meher University vice-chancellor Prof N Nagaraju dwelled on the impact of AI on unemployment, deep fake controversies, and its potential to develop consciousness surpassing human capabilities.

Rama Devi Women’s University V-C Prof Aparajita Chowdhury said focus of AI development, a new reality, should be on enhancing human capability rather than replacing it.“How we use technology and advancement of AI to our advantage depends on us. We can make the best use of it if we are cautious and aware of its ethical concerns,” said US-based AI professional Tapan Padhi. California-based engineer and writer S B Divya and RD PG Council chairperson Prof Chandi Charan Rath also spoke.

