Another jumbo electrocuted in Telkoi range, three held

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/BHUBANESWAR: Days after an elephant was killed after coming in contact with a live wire trap, another jumbo died of electrocution in Telkoi range of Keonjhar forest division raising concern over protection of the gentle giants in the area.

As per reports, the male calf, aged 4-5 years, was electrocuted at Munda sahi area of Akul village under Podanga beat in Telkoi range. Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant said as per preliminary investigation, the jumbo was electrocuted after coming in contact with private solar fencing charged with direct current from LT line around a paddy field.

Three persons - Dipu Munda,Daniel Munda and Siba Munda - have been arrested in this connection for their alleged involvement in killing of the elephant and forwarded to the court.Forest officials said three more suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon. All the accused are in the age group of 20 to 30 years and were reportedly directly involved in the electrocution of the calf.

Sources said, the calf was part of a 12-member herd roaming in the vicinity. The forest officials had arrested five persons in connection with the electrocution of an elephant in the Telkoi range on November 10. The jumbo allegedly died after coming in contact with a wire trap set for poaching wild boar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KEONJHAR/BHUBANESWAR: Days after an elephant was killed after coming in contact with a live wire trap, another jumbo died of electrocution in Telkoi range of Keonjhar forest division raising concern over protection of the gentle giants in the area. As per reports, the male calf, aged 4-5 years, was electrocuted at Munda sahi area of Akul village under Podanga beat in Telkoi range. Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant said as per preliminary investigation, the jumbo was electrocuted after coming in contact with private solar fencing charged with direct current from LT line around a paddy field. Three persons - Dipu Munda,Daniel Munda and Siba Munda - have been arrested in this connection for their alleged involvement in killing of the elephant and forwarded to the court.Forest officials said three more suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon. All the accused are in the age group of 20 to 30 years and were reportedly directly involved in the electrocution of the calf.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said, the calf was part of a 12-member herd roaming in the vicinity. The forest officials had arrested five persons in connection with the electrocution of an elephant in the Telkoi range on November 10. The jumbo allegedly died after coming in contact with a wire trap set for poaching wild boar. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp