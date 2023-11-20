College principal alleges assault by lecturer

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The principal of a government college in Jajpur district was allegedly assaulted by a lecturer of the college at a staff meeting on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by the principal Bishnu Charan Das with the Jajpur Town police, a staff council meeting of N C Autonomous College, Jajpur, the lone government college in the district, was convened at the college auditorium to discuss the Integrated Youth Development Programme (IYDP) launched by the state government in the afternoon.

While Das was presiding over the meeting, botany lecturer of the college Sarada Prasad Mohapatra, protested the formation of a committee to conduct the IYDP programme in the college. Soon, an altercation ensued and Mohapatra reportedly assaulted him in the meeting. “I had called a staff council meeting to discuss the IYDP programme. During the meeting, Mohapatra raised some baseless questions. Still, I heard him and also assured to discuss his grievances after the meeting. Instead of listening to me, he used abusive language and assaulted me,” Das stated in his complaint.

I have filed a complaint with the local police and informed the Higher Education department of the issue, he added.“A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway,” said a police official.The HE Department has provided a special grant of Rs 15 lakh to the NC Autonomous College for organising competitions among students in the fields of sports, culture, and social work-related activities for both junior and degree colleges under the IYDP programme.

