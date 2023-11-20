Health university campus at Capital Hospital site soon

Hemant Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The permanent campus of Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) will come up at Unit VI as the state government has decided to shift Capital Hospital by bifurcating Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the treating hospital.

As part of re-development of Capital Hospital and OUHS, it has been planned to run the health university and the PG institute on the existing premises of Capital Hospital, which will be shifted to the north of the city and expanded to a big referral unit. While OUHS is now functioning from its temporary campus, a refurbished building, at Sishu Bhawan Square, PGIMER is running from Capital Hospital campus. Started in 1954 with only 60 beds, the capacity of the hospital has increased over time to 750 beds with all modern amenities and facilities, catering to over 10 lakh people.

As decided at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd has prepared a comprehensive redevelopment plan for Capital Hospital with an increased bed strength of 3,200 along with a 500 plus capacity auditorium and housing for around 2,000 employees in different categories.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the 3200-bed capacity is the calculated requirement of government hospital beds for Bhubaneswar and for a state-level referral hospital. As the capital has expanded, it will be better to divide healthcare services over two locations to decongest the main city area, she said.

Since the four-fold increase in bed-strength and three-fold rise in housing density will put tremendous pressure on the existing road and other infrastructure at the present location which is a high security zone, with road links connecting airport to important locations such as secretariat, Assembly, VIP residences and OUAT, the government has planned to shift the treating hospital.

The chief secretary has asked the General Administration department to locate suitable land of around 35 acre in coordination with the Health and Family Welfare department in and around Patia and Chandrasekharpur for relocation of Capital Hospital. “The area will be expanded after vacation of 650 government quarters and shifting of about 500 slum dwellers,” said a health official.However, shifting of existing quarters inside the proposed OUHS and PGIMER will be decided after finalisation of site for relocation of the Capital Hospital, he added.

