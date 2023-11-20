Lack of subsidised seeds forces potato farmers in Odisha's Cuttack to rely on open market

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Farmers of Cuttack district are forced to buy potato seeds at a premium as the Horticulture department is yet to arrange subsidised seeds for them.

While the price of potato is between Rs 15 and Rs 17 per kg, the cost of its seeds ranges from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in the open market. Farmers alleged the seeds available in the market are of low quality as some businessmen are selling stock procured from cold storage. “We apprehend the potato seeds available in the market may not either germinate or yield properly,” said farmers of Banki.

Of the 14 blocks in the district, potato is mostly cultivated in Banki, Salepur, Mahanga, Nischintakoili, Niali, Kantapada, Cuttack Sadar, Athagarh and Baranga localities due to availability of fertile sandy land. While potato cultivation is carried out between November second week to the last week of December, it yields between 100 and 120 days.

As per the farmers, at least 15 quintal potato seeds are required for cultivating the tuber on one hectare of land. While farmers have to buy the seeds at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg for cultivation, they sell the produce to businessmen at Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg due to lack of cold storage. Owing to this, few farmers take up potato cultivation in the district.

However, a senior horticulture officer said the district horticulture office has planned to increase the area under potato cultivation. “We have planned to cultivate potato on 450 hectare land this year for which the state government will provide Rs 58,000 as subsidy for procurement of seeds as well as plant care. Efforts are on to provide subsidised potato seeds to farmers as soon as possible,” the officer said.

