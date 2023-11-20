Nandankanan to get white lion, other exotic species from Dubai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan zoological park is set to bring in four African white lions, two lions, two cheetahs and five ring-tailed lemurs along with varied exotic species of animals and birds through an exchange programme with Dubai safari park.

Zoo officials said permission in this regard has already been obtained from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). It is in the process of getting approval from other authorities concerned for import and export of different species.

The zoo is planning to bring four African leucistic lions, one male and three female, possibly by March next year. Another pair of African lion along with a pair of cheetahs will also be imported from the Dubai zoo, a senior forest official said.

Similarly, five ring-tailed lemur, a pair chimpanzee, three red-necked wallaby, eight hamadryas baboon, seven African grey parrot and five blue-and-gold macaw will also be brought from Dubai.

In return, Nandankanan will export a female hippopotamus, six Sangai, five black-bucks, four hog deer, a pair of gaur and red jungle fowl and six gharials to Dubai under the exchange programme.

The white lion and cheetah will be the prized species which is expected to attract more visitors to Nandankanan, zoo officials said.

“Efforts are on to bring at least the white lion and lemur species by March next year. Accordingly, steps are being taken to obtain permission from the MoEFCC and other authorities concerned,” a senior official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan zoological park is set to bring in four African white lions, two lions, two cheetahs and five ring-tailed lemurs along with varied exotic species of animals and birds through an exchange programme with Dubai safari park. Zoo officials said permission in this regard has already been obtained from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). It is in the process of getting approval from other authorities concerned for import and export of different species. The zoo is planning to bring four African leucistic lions, one male and three female, possibly by March next year. Another pair of African lion along with a pair of cheetahs will also be imported from the Dubai zoo, a senior forest official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, five ring-tailed lemur, a pair chimpanzee, three red-necked wallaby, eight hamadryas baboon, seven African grey parrot and five blue-and-gold macaw will also be brought from Dubai. In return, Nandankanan will export a female hippopotamus, six Sangai, five black-bucks, four hog deer, a pair of gaur and red jungle fowl and six gharials to Dubai under the exchange programme. The white lion and cheetah will be the prized species which is expected to attract more visitors to Nandankanan, zoo officials said. “Efforts are on to bring at least the white lion and lemur species by March next year. Accordingly, steps are being taken to obtain permission from the MoEFCC and other authorities concerned,” a senior official said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp