Home States Odisha

Odisha: Four held with elephant tusks in Baripada

Published: 20th November 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant Tusks

Representational Image: Elephant Tusks (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A joint operation by Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) North and Karanjia forest division led to seizure of two elephant tusks from four persons during a raid in Baripada on Sunday.The accused were identified as Nitiyananda Singh and Chumuru Singh of Hudisahi village, Lachhu Singh of Kuldhi under Kaptipada police limits and Raju Bankria of Dangadiha within Mahuldiha police limits.

Karanjia DFO Srikant Naik said the four were carrying the tusks on their bikes to trade it illegally in Dilganja near Vejdiha check gate under Thakurmunda range.“Preliminary investigation revealed the accused brought the tusks from traders of Kaptipada area to sell them further to other persons,” added the DFO. Three motorcycles and four mobile phones were seized from their possession.A case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act-1972. The accused will be produced in court after investigation is over on Monday.

TAGS
Odisha STR

