Pradhan launches PM SHRI in 63 Kendriya, Navodaya schools

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme in 63 Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalayas of the state.Launching the programme in the city, Pradhan said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to shape the future of around one crore children of Odisha.”

He said out of 97 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas in Odisha, PM SHRI was launched in 37 central and 26 Navodaya schools in the first phase. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 50.08 crore for 2023-24 out of which Rs 12.7 crore have been released to these schools as first installment. A total of Rs 7.27 crore will be spent on 37 central schools and Rs 5.43 crore for 26 Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The Union minister said PM SHRI plans to increase the ability of children, improve their scientific temper and creativity in arts, literature and science. The schools will showcase all the components including curriculum and teaching methods recommended by the National Education Policy. Though the states are required to send the number of schools to the Centre on a competitive basis, Odisha government is not signing MoU for PM SHRI with the Centre.

“I have written thrice to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the scheme but the state government is not responding for one reason or the other. A few states are not implementing the scheme for political reasons,” Pradhan said.

If the state government implements the scheme, two schools in each block and urban bodies will be developed as PM SHRI schools. The central government will take responsibility for grant of Rs 2 crore per school. Around 800 government schools in Odisha will be developed into PM SHRI schools and more than Rs 1,600 crore will be provided in five years.Earlier, Pradhan inaugurated the administrative and academic building, dormitory and guest building at the Eastern Regional Language Centre at Lakshmi Sagar.

