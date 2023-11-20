Home States Odisha

Three minor girls meet watery grave in Odisha's Ganjam

Of the deceased, one is a toddler while the other two are siblings aged 7 and 10 years

Published: 20th November 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Three minor girls meet watery grave in Odisha's Ganjam

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three minor girls died of drowning in two separate incidents during the last 24 hours in Ganjam district. While one of the deceased is the toddler daughter of one Mali Behera of Khallikote town, the other two are minor siblings - 10-year-old Roshni Rout and Sandhya Rout (7) - of Kirtipur village in Sheragada block.

On Saturday, Mali had gone to Lanjibandh pond to wash clothes and taken her one and a half year old daughter along with her. While she was busy washing clothes, her minor daughter slipped into the pond.
Soon after, locals jumped into the water body and rescued the kid in an unconscious state. The toddler was immediately rushed to the Khallikote hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Later, police registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for autopsy.

In a similar incident on Sunday, minor siblings Roshni and Sandhya had gone to the village pond with their grandfather Narshu Palei to have a bath when they drowned in the water body. Hearing their grandfather’s screams, locals began a rescue operation but unfortunately they fished out the duo’s bodies.

They were then taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead. On getting information, Hinjili police reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem.Sources said since the duo’s mother, Reena, is a daily wager and stays outside the state to eke out a living, the siblings lived with their maternal grandfather.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drowning Ganjam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp