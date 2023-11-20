Three minor girls meet watery grave in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three minor girls died of drowning in two separate incidents during the last 24 hours in Ganjam district. While one of the deceased is the toddler daughter of one Mali Behera of Khallikote town, the other two are minor siblings - 10-year-old Roshni Rout and Sandhya Rout (7) - of Kirtipur village in Sheragada block.

On Saturday, Mali had gone to Lanjibandh pond to wash clothes and taken her one and a half year old daughter along with her. While she was busy washing clothes, her minor daughter slipped into the pond.

Soon after, locals jumped into the water body and rescued the kid in an unconscious state. The toddler was immediately rushed to the Khallikote hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Later, police registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for autopsy.

In a similar incident on Sunday, minor siblings Roshni and Sandhya had gone to the village pond with their grandfather Narshu Palei to have a bath when they drowned in the water body. Hearing their grandfather’s screams, locals began a rescue operation but unfortunately they fished out the duo’s bodies.

They were then taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead. On getting information, Hinjili police reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem.Sources said since the duo’s mother, Reena, is a daily wager and stays outside the state to eke out a living, the siblings lived with their maternal grandfather.

