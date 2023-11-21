BJD’s tribal card: Saluga Pradhan to be deputy speaker

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SENIOR tribal leader and BJD MLA Saluga Pradhan is all set to become the next deputy speaker of the state Assembly. The two-time MLA from G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district filed his nomination papers on Monday. The post was vacant since November 8 after resignation of Rajanikanta Singh.

After filing his nomination papers, Pradhan told mediapersons that he will take the advice of senior members of the Assembly to conduct the proceedings smoothly. “I will respect the opinion of members of both ruling and Opposition political parties,” he said.

Several senior ministers and MLAs accompanied Pradhan to the Assembly during filing of his nomination papers. Pradhan will be elected uncontested on Tuesday as BJP has not fielded any candidate and Congress does not have numbers to contest. Pradhan’s election to the post will further strengthen the position of tribals in the present dispensation.

The Naveen Patnaik ministry has three tribal ministers Jagannath Saraka, Sudam Marndi and Basanti Hembram. While Saraka is the Law minister, Marndi holds the Revenue and Disaster Management portfolio. Similarly, Hembram, a minister of state, holds key departments of Women, Child Development and Mission Shakti.

Pradhan, however, said there is no truth in the assumptions that the BJD has played the tribal card ahead of elections next year keeping in view of the tribal votes. “I have been MLA for two times, so I am eligible to be the deputy speaker,” he said.

