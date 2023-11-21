Budget session of Odisha assembly: Congress leader Narasingha seeks permission to speak in Koshali

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra on Monday sought the permission of speaker Pramila Mallik to speak in Koshali language during the budget session of the Assembly beginning Tuesday.

Mishra raised the issue at the all party meeting convened by the speaker and said the language spoken by people in western Odisha districts should be allowed in the proceedings of the House. Three languages, Odia, English and Hindi are approved by the Assembly. Besides, members can also speak in their mother tongue.

The senior Congress leader said since Koshali is his mother tongue, he should be allowed to speak in the language in the House. While government chief whip Prashant Muduli said that members can speak in the languages approved by the Assembly, the speaker did not reject the proposal.

She said it will not be possible to introduce Koshali during the winter session as there is no reporter in the Assembly who can record the proceedings in the language. She said that arrangements can be made in this regard in future.

Members also raised the reported move of the government to end the winter session in four days on Saturday. “If this is the plan of the government, we will oppose it,” he added.

