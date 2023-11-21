Chairman of MAS Holdings meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mahesh Amalean, chairman of MAS Holdings, a global apparel conglomerate on Monday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.

Amalean apprised the chief minister of the portfolio of his company and showed keen interest to investment in Odisha. The company is interested in setting up an integrated textile and apparel manufacturing facility in the state. The project can provide employment to more than 5,000 people.

The chief minister assured all possible support to the company. A proposal to invite the apparel company to set up a textile unit in Khurda region is under the consideration of the government. Support will be available in terms of skilling and industrial eco-system development.

As per the chief minister’s office (CMO) the government will provide suitable land and also facilitate necessary tie-ups to establish supply chain and skill development centres. 5T chairman VK Pandian was present during the discussion.

