Man living apart from 26-year-old wife, who has lodged a 'dowry complaint' against him, goes to her workplace and stabs her in front of colleagues

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife at her workplace here in the presence of coworkers on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at the office of a real estate firm in Bharatpur at around 1.30 pm.

The accused Sapan Kumar Kar (35) stabbed his wife Madhusmita Das (26) three to four times in the abdomen, neck, hands and on the back after a heated exchange over alleged personal dispute.

The sudden attack on the woman took her colleagues by surprise, but they managed to overpower the accused and handed him over to the police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Police said she had joined the office recently and was supposed to receive the appointment letter on completion of her training.

The couple hails from Balasore’s Soro. They had tied the knot in 2018 and have a five-year-old son. The couple though had separated following personal differences since 2021. Madhusmita was staying at her father’s house with their son. She had also lodged a dowry complaint against Sapan in Soro police station and the matter is sub-judice.

Police said, Sapan, who is working as a chef at a bar in Pune, had returned on November 7 to attend the final rites of his uncle.

He had informed Madhusmita but she allegedly did not attend the rituals, said an officer of the Bharatpur police station.. The accused reportedly arrived in the city on the day and went to his wife’s office on the second floor of an apartment complex near Baramunda bus terminal. He then stabbed her.

The CCTV footage of Kar slapping Das and then attacking her with a knife went viral after the incident.

A scientific team visited the spot after the incident. Further investigation is on, police said.

