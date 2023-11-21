Metro rail to symbolise New Odisha: CM; first phase of construction from Biju Patnaik airport to Trishulia square in Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) on Monday signed an MoU with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for construction of phase I of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Trishulia square in Cuttack.

Speaking virtually after signing of the MoU Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, the pact signals emergence of a new epoch in transportation history of Odisha. Once operational, the metro rail will symbolise emergence of a new Odisha, he said.

Speaking on the significance of the project, he said, ‘My cabinet has approved the first phase of the metro project from Bhubaneswar airport to Trisulia Square at a cost of `6,255 crore. This is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in the history of Odisha.The entire cost of the project will be borne by the state government.”

He said the state government has fulfilled yet another promise made in BJD’s manifesto in 2019. Appreciating the expertise of DMRC, Naveen said it is a pioneer in the field of construction and operation of metro rail in the country. He expressed confidence that the metro rail project in the state will be of world-class standard and completed on time.

Chief secretary PK Jena said the project will not only ease out traffic in both the cities, but also spruce up economy. Managing director of DMRC Vikas Kumar said it is suitable time to start transit oriented development in Odisha. It will spruce up the economy and push growth and development in the region.

DMRC will work as the turnkey consultant for the project. The project is targeted to be completed in four years. The project was announced by the chief minister on April 1 this year. 5T chairman VK Pandian on October 29 had visited Trishulia to take stock of the progress of the project.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) on Monday signed an MoU with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for construction of phase I of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Trishulia square in Cuttack. Speaking virtually after signing of the MoU Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, the pact signals emergence of a new epoch in transportation history of Odisha. Once operational, the metro rail will symbolise emergence of a new Odisha, he said. Speaking on the significance of the project, he said, ‘My cabinet has approved the first phase of the metro project from Bhubaneswar airport to Trisulia Square at a cost of `6,255 crore. This is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in the history of Odisha.The entire cost of the project will be borne by the state government.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the state government has fulfilled yet another promise made in BJD’s manifesto in 2019. Appreciating the expertise of DMRC, Naveen said it is a pioneer in the field of construction and operation of metro rail in the country. He expressed confidence that the metro rail project in the state will be of world-class standard and completed on time. Chief secretary PK Jena said the project will not only ease out traffic in both the cities, but also spruce up economy. Managing director of DMRC Vikas Kumar said it is suitable time to start transit oriented development in Odisha. It will spruce up the economy and push growth and development in the region. DMRC will work as the turnkey consultant for the project. The project is targeted to be completed in four years. The project was announced by the chief minister on April 1 this year. 5T chairman VK Pandian on October 29 had visited Trishulia to take stock of the progress of the project. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp