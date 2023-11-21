Odisha: Children’s Science Congress held at Doon International

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 31st state-level Children’s Science Congress was organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India in collaboration with Doon International School here recently.

Budding scientists of different schools in the age group of 10 to 17 years from all 30 districts took part in the event and presented their project works on the theme ‘Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-being’. The projects were mostly on science related solutions that are useful in day-to-day life.

More than 200 science projects were presented by the students in the two-day science congress on November 18 and 19, officials said. Chairman NCSC Ransingh Nirmalendu Ray inaugurated the ceremony in presence of Doon International School chairman Sarat Chandra Routray. State academic coordinator Arun Kumar Pati was present.

Officials said 26 projects from this science congress will join the national-level programme to be held from December 27 to 31 while two of those will join the Indian Science Congress to be held at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar from January 3 to 7.

