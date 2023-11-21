Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates three affordable housing projects for informal settlers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated three affordable housing projects for informal settlers or "slum dwellers" in the capital city.

Developed by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in public-private partnership (PPP) mode under the ‘Housing for All in Urban Areas-2015’ policy of the state government, the projects have come up at Chandrasekharpur, Satya Nagar and Subudhipur.

Handing over the keys of the houses to the beneficiaries at the project sites in Chandrasekharpur and Satya Nagar, Naveen expressed his happiness that the urban poor will now have their own residence.

He said those living in the slum areas of the city have played a significant role in the development of the capital.

As per sources, a total 1,722 people have been allotted dwelling units in the three projects so far. BDA officials said the project at Chandrasekharpur proposes to have a total 2,600 economically weaker section (EWS) dwelling units in ground + four (G+4) apartment blocks on 11.95 acre land.

In the first phase, a total 820 EWS dwelling units have been constructed at the project site named as Buddha Vihar.

Similarly, the ‘Shanti Nagar Awas Yojna’ at Satya Nagar is proposed to have 1,300 EWS dwelling units in G+4 blocks on 6.50 acre land in the prime residential locality of the city. In the first phase, construction has been taken up on 4.146 acre area for 840 dwelling units of which 560 have already been completed. BDA authorities said the project is the first slum redevelopment project in Bhubaneswar town centre district (BTCD). The chief minister also inaugurated the rehabilitation project for slum dwellers at Subudhipur. A total 342 dwelling units in G+4 structure have been planned for the project of which 30 units have been completed under EPC mode.

BDA officials said the carpet area of all dwelling units in these projects is 23 sq metre. The units have provision of a hall, bedroom, kitchen, bath facility as well as a balcony. Besides, multi-amenity centre and related physical infrastructure are also being provided to the community members.

The BDA has ensured water supply, sewerage, drainage and street lighting facility for all the projects. The state government is spending approximately Rs 266 crore for the three projects in which the contribution of beneficiaries for each dwelling unit has been fixed at Rs 1.50 lakh.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi, 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian, chief secretary PK Jena, development commissioner Anu Garg, mayor Sulochana Das and BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh were present.

IN THE OFFING

Projects have come up at Chandrasekharpur, Satya Nagar and Subudhipur at Rs 266 cr.

Around 1,722 people have been allotted dwelling units in the 3 projects so far.

Chandrasekharpur to have 2,600 EWS dwelling units of which 820 are complete

Subudhipur to have 342 dwelling units of which 30 stand completed.

840 of 1,300 EWS dwelling units in Satya Nagar completed.

Units have provision of a hall, bedroom, kitchen, bath facility and balcony.

