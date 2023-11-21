Odisha: Gentle giants raid and plunder Ganjam, Kalahandi villages

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHAWANIPATNA: In a recent spree, a herd of over 13 elephants has panicked residents of North and South Ghumusur forest division in Ganjam district while another 20 jumbos have been creating havoc in villages under Biswanathpur forest range in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi. Venturing into villages, the elephants have not only consumed crops but also wreaked havoc on standing paddy fields, leaving locals harried.

Last Saturday, the situation escalated when the herd attacked one Dhoba Muli (40) in Jirabadi village, while he was guarding his field. Injured and admitted to Jagannathprasad Hospital, Muli has now been referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Forest officials are grappling with the challenge of dealing with this marauding herd, which has been roaming unchecked in the two forest divisions for the past 10 days. Unable to negotiate their way out, these giants are frequenting the standing paddy crop fields.

Last week, the elephants took refuge in Danakathia Hill in Buguda forest range, destroying crops in Jirabadi, Jatara, Kumundi, Panchabhuti, Chamunda, Palapada, Malingi villages. Their fear has now extended to Agyanprasad and Jagannathprasad, with forest officials and farmers teaming up to protect their territories, often using flames and firecrackers to chase the elephants away.

With staff of both divisions guarding their areas, the elephants have not been able to move towards the Dantakathia hill, and crossed Boda River to return to Jagannathprasad forest range on Sunday. As the forest staffs chased them, the herd entered the forest near Palapada village and on Monday early hours, reached Agyanprasad again.

Local residents attribute the herd’s intrusion to dried-up water sources and the aroma of ripe paddy plants. However, they alleged that the Forest department has failed to create adequate infrastructure within the forest to mitigate such human-wildlife conflicts.

In response to the escalating problem, special squads comprising officials from both forest divisions have been formed, said Jagannathprasad forester Sunita Panda. She assured strict vigilance and a compensation plan for affected victims. The extent of crop losses is currently under evaluation, and compensation will be provided as per existing norms, she stated.

In Kalahandi, reports said a herd of 20 elephants from nearby forest, entered Ladang and other villages under Biswanathpur forest range in Lanjigarh block on Sunday damaging houses, paddy and millet crops. The houses of locals Bitu Harijan, Trinath Harijan, Budu Harijan and Arati Harijan have been damaged. Besides large tracts of crop fields have also been destroyed. The victims have demanded adequate compensation for damages to property, crop and houses. Officer of Biswanathpur range could not be contacted.

