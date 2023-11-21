Home States Odisha

Odisha: NTPC MD inaugurates solar plant in Bhubaneswar

The 55 kWh solar plant installed on the roof and shed of the guest house building comprises 101 solar panels installed in eight strings.

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NTPC chairman and managing director, Gurdeep Singh inaugurated a 55 kWh grid connected rooftop solar plant at the guest house of the corporation’s eastern region headquarters here on Saturday.

The 55 kWh solar plant installed on the roof and shed of the guest house building comprises 101 solar panels installed in eight strings. The plant, expected to generate around 64,000 units of electricity per annum, will meet 82 per cent of the energy requirements of the guest house.

Singh who was on a two-day visit to the state to review the progress of the Talcher Thermal Power Project (Stage-III) said, it is a step towards ensuring ‘net zero mission’ for the guest house in the state capital. Praising the initiative of Eastern Region-II, the NTPC CMD advised the regional executive director Partha Mazumder and his team to explore possibility of installing more solar panels, with new structures over the roof, for enhancement of the generation capacity. TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) had accorded permission for net metering to NTPC for the rooftop solar on November 15.

NTPC Gurdeep Singh

