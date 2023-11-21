Odisha: STF arrests one with leopard hides

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch along with Nayagarh police seized two leopard hides in Daspalla police limits in Nayagarh district and arrested a man in this connection.

The accused was identified as Baidyaraj Mallik (40) of Baliberena in the district.

Official sources said, acting on reliable input regarding dealing and possession of wildlife products by some peddlers, the STF team conducted raid near Deer Park under Daspalla police limits and apprehended the accused besides seizing the leopard skins and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Since Mallik could not produce any document in support of possession of the leopard hides, a case under Sections 379, 411, 120 (B) of the IPC and Section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act was registered against him. The skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for examination, sources said.

