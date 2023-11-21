Home States Odisha

Odisha: STF arrests one with leopard hides

Official sources said, acting on reliable input regarding dealing and possession of wildlife products by some peddlers,

Published: 21st November 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch along with Nayagarh police seized two leopard hides in Daspalla police limits in Nayagarh district and arrested a man in this connection.

The accused was identified as Baidyaraj Mallik (40) of Baliberena in the district.

Official sources said, acting on reliable input regarding dealing and possession of wildlife products by some peddlers, the STF team conducted raid near Deer Park under Daspalla  police limits and apprehended the accused besides seizing the leopard skins and other incriminating materials from his possession. 

Since Mallik could not produce any document in support of possession of the leopard  hides, a case under Sections 379, 411, 120 (B) of the IPC and Section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act was registered against him. The skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for examination, sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard hides Special Task Force Odisha STF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp