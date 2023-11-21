Odisha: Uncle takes 16-year-old girl to Kolkata in sleeper coach bus, rapes her

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her uncle several times in a running bus on way from Bhadrak to Kolkata on Sunday night.

The incident came to the fore after an FIR was lodged with the Dasarathpur police in this regard by the girl’s father on Monday.

The accused is Dayanidhi Jena (45), from Patiri in Jajpur. As per the complainant, his 16-year-old daughter was on her way to attend private tuition in Purunasahi village on Sunday morning when Dayanidhi, who happens to be one of their distant relatives, met her on the way and asked her to accompany him to a hospital in Bhadrak where her mother had been admitted for treatment.

The girl trusted Dayanidhi and went with him on a motorcycle up to Aradi. The accused then took the girl to Bhadrak town by a bus from Aradi. After reaching Bhadrak, Dayanidhi booked two tickets in a sleeper coach bus and tactfully took the girl to Kolkata.

He allegedly assaulted the girl sexually several times in the bus which was on its way to Kolkata. The accused threatened her with dire consequences in case she screamed for help or revealed the incident to anybody.

Dayanidhi returned to Bhadrak with the minor girl the same night by a private bus. They reached Bhadrak town in the early hours of Monday and the accused dropped the girl on the roadside on the way to her home in Jajpur village.

Upon getting to know the details, the survivor’s father approached police on Monday. “We have received a complaint and investigation is underway,” said Dasarathpur IIC Badrikanath Behera.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her uncle several times in a running bus on way from Bhadrak to Kolkata on Sunday night. The incident came to the fore after an FIR was lodged with the Dasarathpur police in this regard by the girl’s father on Monday. The accused is Dayanidhi Jena (45), from Patiri in Jajpur. As per the complainant, his 16-year-old daughter was on her way to attend private tuition in Purunasahi village on Sunday morning when Dayanidhi, who happens to be one of their distant relatives, met her on the way and asked her to accompany him to a hospital in Bhadrak where her mother had been admitted for treatment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The girl trusted Dayanidhi and went with him on a motorcycle up to Aradi. The accused then took the girl to Bhadrak town by a bus from Aradi. After reaching Bhadrak, Dayanidhi booked two tickets in a sleeper coach bus and tactfully took the girl to Kolkata. He allegedly assaulted the girl sexually several times in the bus which was on its way to Kolkata. The accused threatened her with dire consequences in case she screamed for help or revealed the incident to anybody. Dayanidhi returned to Bhadrak with the minor girl the same night by a private bus. They reached Bhadrak town in the early hours of Monday and the accused dropped the girl on the roadside on the way to her home in Jajpur village. Upon getting to know the details, the survivor’s father approached police on Monday. “We have received a complaint and investigation is underway,” said Dasarathpur IIC Badrikanath Behera. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp