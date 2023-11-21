Home States Odisha

Over Rs 3 crore to be spent by Cuttack municipal corporation on Baliyatra programmes

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in its special council meeting on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to spend over Rs 3.32 crore on entertainment programmes during Baliyatra this year. As per the resolution, while the civic body will spend Rs 1.81 crore for organising a digital exhibition in an air-conditioned hangar sprawling over 20,000 sq feet, Rs 27,73,000 will be spent on green fireworks of 20 minutes duration twice during the weekends.

Similarly, Rs 8 lakh will be spent on setting up two selfie points at Baliyatra fair ground. The selfie points will come up at both upper and lower Baliyatra grounds.  An art wall to showcase the traditional and cultural heritage of Odisha, will also be set up between upper and lower Baliyatra ground at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. Members of Katak Artist Organisation (KAO) will also hold an art exhibition in ‘Cuttack-In-Cuttack’ pavilion for entertainment of the revellers. 

The civic body will also erect two welcome arches at a cost of Rs 32 lakh for the festival. While one gate will be erected on NH 16, the other will be constructed near Netaji Subhas Bose Setu.  At least `68 lakh will be spent on organising a ‘ Baliyatra Pragyapan Medha Sobhayatra’ (procession of Baliyatra tableau). The colourful and artistic  tableau to commemorate the maritime trade of ancient Odisha will tour different districts from November 22 to December 4.   This apart, the civic body will spend `4 lakh on roadside beautification.  “We are also planning to organise a laser show at Baliyatra fair ground,”said mayor Subhas Singh.

