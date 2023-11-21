President Droupadi Murmu to grace VSSUT convocation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 15th convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla as the chief guest on Tuesday. According to a release issued by the university, the President is scheduled to attend the ceremony and deliver the convocation address to students. Governor Raghubar Das will preside over the function.

Vice-chancellor of VSSUT Bansidhar Majhi said the President will be present in the university from 4 pm to 5 pm for the convocation. Only gold medals will be awarded to students during the period. A total of 37 gold medals will be given to 27 students at the function which will be held at Visveswaraya auditorium of the university.

Security arrangements have been beefed up on and around the university campus for Murmu’s visit. The area around VSSUT and other places along the route of President’s convoy have been declared ‘no flying zone’ for drones during the two days of her visit to Sambalpur.

Murmu is also scheduled to visit Samaleswari temple in the city on Tuesday. Similarly on Wednesday, Murmu will attend the launch of national education campaign ‘New Education for New India’ at Brahma Kumaris, Pawan Sarovar at Padhanpali.

