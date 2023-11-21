Puri set for Srimandir Parikrama project on Jan 17

By Express News Service

PURI: Elaborate arrangements are being made by the temple administration for the Srimandir Parikrama project, set for inauguration on January 17, 2024.

Temple chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das, on Monday, outlined the extensive programme that includes ceremonial rituals, cultural presentations, and logistical preparations. In a press release, he stated that three days prior to the opening ceremony, a yajna will be held at Aisanya corner of the Parikrama, conducted by Sotriya Brahmins appointed by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, the sankalpkarta of the yajna. Purna Ahuti will be done between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm, followed by Parikrama inauguration ceremony by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the release by the temple administration further stated.

Vedic hymns by pundits will resonate at all four gates of the temple. Digital screens along the Badadanda will display these performances for devotees. The surroundings are undergoing a makeover, with houses and buildings alongside Badadanda being freshly painted in symmetrical and uniform aesthetic colours. Cultural traditions, including Odissi and Gotipua dances will be showcased on the inaugural day.

A significant number of devotees is expected besides the presence of Sankaracharyas from the four peethas, Mahantas, and heads of various Hindu institutions. The district administration has been tasked with arranging accommodation and transport for the invitees. Four sub-committees — culture, media publicity, accommodation and hospitality, and transport — have been established to manage the inauguration ceremony, each headed by an officer and a temple managing committee member.

Das said, “Elderly devotees are urged to avoid the physical strain of standing in long queues. Details of the arrangements will be finalised in a temple managing body meeting scheduled on Tuesday.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PURI: Elaborate arrangements are being made by the temple administration for the Srimandir Parikrama project, set for inauguration on January 17, 2024. Temple chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das, on Monday, outlined the extensive programme that includes ceremonial rituals, cultural presentations, and logistical preparations. In a press release, he stated that three days prior to the opening ceremony, a yajna will be held at Aisanya corner of the Parikrama, conducted by Sotriya Brahmins appointed by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, the sankalpkarta of the yajna. Purna Ahuti will be done between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm, followed by Parikrama inauguration ceremony by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the release by the temple administration further stated. Vedic hymns by pundits will resonate at all four gates of the temple. Digital screens along the Badadanda will display these performances for devotees. The surroundings are undergoing a makeover, with houses and buildings alongside Badadanda being freshly painted in symmetrical and uniform aesthetic colours. Cultural traditions, including Odissi and Gotipua dances will be showcased on the inaugural day. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A significant number of devotees is expected besides the presence of Sankaracharyas from the four peethas, Mahantas, and heads of various Hindu institutions. The district administration has been tasked with arranging accommodation and transport for the invitees. Four sub-committees — culture, media publicity, accommodation and hospitality, and transport — have been established to manage the inauguration ceremony, each headed by an officer and a temple managing committee member. Das said, “Elderly devotees are urged to avoid the physical strain of standing in long queues. Details of the arrangements will be finalised in a temple managing body meeting scheduled on Tuesday.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp