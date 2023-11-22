Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik asks party MLAs to focus on success stories during winter session

Stating that there has been remarkable development in the health sector, the chief minister said all other sectors will improve further.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik at the BJDLP meeting on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked party MLAs to focus on the success stories of the government during the winter session of the Assembly. Presiding over the meeting of the BJD legislature party, Naveen said the age of transformation has started in Odisha and the state is marching ahead in all fields. While launching of the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme will bring development in all villages, the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) will open up communication facilities in the interior parts of the state.

Stating that there has been remarkable development in the health sector, the chief minister said all other sectors will improve further. The 5T initiative has opened up possibilities in all fields, he said and asked the MLAs to be present in the House to participate in the discussions. He said all MLAs should respond to the issues raised by the Opposition political parties in a positive and constructive way.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature party (CLP) has decided to raise the government’s move to allow the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals. The meeting presided over by CLP leader Narasingha Mishra decided to demand a complete withdrawal of the proposal as it would go against the interest of the tribals.

The meeting attended by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak decided to demand the Assembly caste census. Besides, the party will demand that the government should make the SEBC survey conducted by the Odisha Backward Class Commission public. Suicide by farmers and deterioration of law and order situation in the state will also be raised by the party during the session.

