CM Naveen Patnaik launches scheme for fishermen, women SHGs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched ‘Mukhyamantri Matsyajibi Kalyan Yojana’ for the benefit of more than one lakh fishermen, 50,000 fish farmers and around 11,000 women self-help groups (WSHGs).

The chief minister said Rs 448 crore will be spent on the scheme during 2023-24 financial year. The scheme aims at increasing fish production in the state, creating livelihood support for fishermen and further strengthening WSHGs. He said the scheme will be implemented under the 5T initiative.

Stating fish production in the state has increased four times in Odisha in the last 20 years, the chief minister said the export of marine fish from the state has reached Rs 4,500 crore. He said Odisha was the first state to implement Odisha Fisheries Policy 2015 and Odisha Reservoir Policy 2012 to boost fish production. Besides, Odisha has also become self-dependent in fingerling production.

The chief minister asked fishermen to avail benefits of the new scheme. He said the state government has launched several steps to ensure the social and food security of fishermen and boost their income. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the scheme will transform pisciculture and will be of immense benefit for fishermen across the state.

