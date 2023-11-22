Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik launches scheme for fishermen, women SHGs

Stating fish production in the state has increased four times in Odisha in the last 20 years, the chief minister said the export of marine fish from the state has reached Rs 4,500 crore.

Published: 22nd November 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Photo | Special Arrangement)

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched ‘Mukhyamantri Matsyajibi Kalyan Yojana’ for the benefit of more than one lakh fishermen, 50,000 fish farmers and around 11,000 women self-help groups (WSHGs).

The chief minister said Rs 448 crore will be spent on the scheme during 2023-24 financial year. The scheme aims at increasing fish production in the state, creating livelihood support for fishermen and further strengthening WSHGs. He said the scheme will be implemented under the 5T initiative.

Stating fish production in the state has increased four times in Odisha in the last 20 years, the chief minister said the export of marine fish from the state has reached Rs 4,500 crore. He said Odisha was the first state to implement Odisha Fisheries Policy 2015 and Odisha Reservoir Policy 2012 to boost fish production. Besides, Odisha has also become self-dependent in fingerling production.

The chief minister asked fishermen to avail benefits of the new scheme. He said the state government has launched several steps to ensure the social and food security of fishermen and boost their income. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the scheme will transform  pisciculture and will be of immense benefit for fishermen across the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik fishermen fish production pisciculture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp